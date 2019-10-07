COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A former Bleckley County High School teacher faces sexual assault charges after a GBI investigation. This is according to a GBI news release.

Investigators say they arrested 25-year-old Aaron Collins on Monday for Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority.

The news release says that on September 30, GBI agents received an investigation request from Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody.

Sheriff Coody received a complaint from the Bleckley County Board of Education alleging an inappropriate relationship between Collins and a student.

Investigators say Collins taught at Bleckley County High School but resigned on September 30.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. You can also call the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at 478-934-4545.