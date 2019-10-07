DFCS engagement tour visits Dublin

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In an effort to continue building a safer place for children and families in Dublin, the Division of Family & Children’s Services partnered with community leaders for “Destination Hope.”

DFCS kicked off several community engagement meetings as part of Destination Hope. The meetings happened at the DuBose Porter Center on Monday.

Destination Hope is a reboot of the state organization’s Blueprint for Change Roadshows of recent years that were designed as an opportunity for DFCS to conduct statewide visits to meet with officials to discuss reform efforts.

Director Tom Rawlings says DFCS aims to increase the number of foster homes in the Dublin area to accommodate children and families.

“The number of children in foster care has declined somewhat in the last year,” Rawlings said. “But we need to make sure that when we do have to place a child in foster care, it can be a place where that child is very close to their community.”

The Destination Hope agenda features a panel of local experts who share their perspective on the challenges facing families in the area. They also focus on the impact these issues have on long-term educational, economic and well-being outcomes for children.

The discussions will be followed by a general discussion with attendees of how the local community can organize and activate the ideas mentioned.