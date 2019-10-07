Fair weather hangs around for the Georgia National Fair

After we finally broke the incredible streak of 90 degree days we are still awaiting the arrival of a cold front in Middle Georgia. We will see this front push into the area overnight, but likely we won’t get a huge change from the front.

Behind the cold front will be an area of rain that could bring a few showers to Middle Georgia on Tuesday afternoon. None of these storms are expected to be strong, but we could definitely use the rain.

- Advertisement -

Through the rest of the week, we don’t have much in the way of rain chances in the area through the week,but at least the fair will get nice weather with highs in the mid 80’s.