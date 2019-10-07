Homeowner kills teen robber, GBI arrests two in Lumber City

LUMBER CITY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A homeowner opened fire on robbery suspects resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

The GBI says that Santana Joyner, of Lumber City, died Monday from a gunshot wound he received during an attempted robbery.

On the evening of October 3, Joyner along with 19-year-old Ulysses McMillan and 19-year-old LaKyle Harris attempted to rob a residence on Morse Street in Lumber City.

According to authorities, the homeowner confronted the suspects and shot Joyner.

The charges

Prosecutors charged both McMillan and Harris with aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information

If you have information about this incident, call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988.