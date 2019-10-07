WANTED | Macon teen connected to string of armed robberies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff investigators need the public’s help finding a teen suspect wanted in connection with several armed robbery investigations.

Authorities identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett, from Macon.

Investigators say the armed robbery incidents happened on October 5.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.