3 men dead after car crash at Robins Air Force Base

Russell Parkway gate at Robins Air Force Base set to reopen after three men died from a car crash

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men are dead after a car crash at the front gate of the Robins Air Force Base on Friday.

Authorities say the incident happened on Robins Russell Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

A press release from Robins Air Force Base states that the car failed to stop as it approached the gate. Gate security activated a barrier and the car crashed into the barrier after the driver accelerated through the gate.

Paramedics pronounced the driver and one of the passengers dead at the scene. The other passenger died from his injuries at Houston Medical Center.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the men at this time. The men have no affiliation with Robins Air Force Base, according to military officials.

Col. Katrina Stephens, vice commander, 78th Air Base Wing, released the following statement:

“This is a tragedy which we all feel deeply at Robins Air Force Base. We will thoroughly investigate to determine the facts and circumstances and what can be learned from this tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of those lost.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The Russell Parkway Gate reopens today at noon.