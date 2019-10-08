$16 Peach Milkshake among unique items at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two things are guaranteed at the Georgia National Fair each year: food and fun.

This year’s fair has plenty of the usual grub–fried this and fried that and typical concession stand foods–but 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent set out to find some unique items.

A $16 Peach Milkshake made in recognition of the fair’s 30th anniversary caught his eye first.

It’s called the Waybetter Peach Milkshake, and it’s made for a family of four.

“We make a homemade peach shake,” says Griffin Gillette with Polar Bear Ice Cream. “We take a take home cup, we do homemade peach frosting, we roll it in Nilla wafers and we have fresh peaches. We have the peach gummies, cupcakes, whipped cream, and then we top the whole thing with more Nilla wafers.”

If you’re not in a food coma after that, you may be interested in some Hot Wisconsin Cheese.

Mozzarella fingers, cheddar nuggets and Curd Cups are on the menu, or you could go big with the “Super Combo.”

“It’s a mix of all of our cheeses put together,” says Kaleigh Kreis with Hot Wisconsin Cheese. “The jalapeno, the cheddar, the mozzarella and the Curd Cup.”

Tucker found a “Super Food Fan” on his journey.

James Menke of Forsyth says he comes to the fair almost every day each year just for the food and has been doing that for all 30 years.

“I like the wings here,” Menke says. “I like the hot dogs. I definitely like the mini donuts around the corner. I like the peach cobbler. I like the apple dumplings.”

Menke also liked the Shrimp Shack, one of the fair’s new vendors this year.

They sell, well, shrimp. But that’s not all.

“We had the Tater Kegs,” Menke says. “Those were really good.”

“One flavor is crab,” says Fran McClellan with Shrimp Shack. “It’s real crab meat. We have a lobster. We have a buffalo chicken and a bacon cheddar.”

If you’d like to buy local, the Houston County Young Farmers organization is selling smoked pork chop sandwiches.

Proceeds go to the HCYF’s annual livestock show in February, according to member Dan Roberts.

“Smoked pork chop,” Roberts says. “And it’s between two pieces of bread–loaf bread.”

Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day through Sunday, October 13.

Click here for more information, including ticket prices.