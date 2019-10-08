Author tells story of Mercer’s win over Duke in new book

Mercer’s Moment – Mercer Beats Duke!

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer fans can now relive the detailed story of the university’s win over Duke in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

In 2014, Mercer seemed unlikely to beat Duke. Daniel Shirley, the current managing editor at The Athletic-Atlanta, captured the moment in a newly released book.

- Advertisement -

Shirley titled the book “Mercer’s Moment – Mercer Beats Duke!”

Tuesday morning, Shirley spoke with 41NBC about the book and how the project started.