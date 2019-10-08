Baby barn gives fairgoers a chance to watch a live birth

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The magic of birth happens every day at the Georgia National Fair, and you get the chance to experience it through the baby barn.

According to employees, the goal was to have one birth a day. But they’ve had 15 births since Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Each pregnant cow is housed in a pin and given individual care. After the birth, the mama is taken away so she doesn’t trample the calf while it gains strength.

Mama cows produce a special milk to help boost the immune system of the calf. A calf is milked for nine to ten months and then weaned off. Cows, like humans, are pregnant for 9 months, but do not need much assistance when birthing.

Bradley Hines is the clinical professor at the University of Georgia. He has been dealing with the pigs in the baby barn.

Related Article: Hurricane Michael may have an impact on the Georgia National Fair

“So most of the public doesn’t get much interaction with livestock in general especially pigs. The pig industry has gotten very small. Very few people if you don’t raise show pigs have little interaction with pig production. So it’s a good opportunity to interact the public with pigs and how they are raised,” Hines says.

The pigs are brought in a few days before the fair so they have a chance to calm down. The births are timed out perfectly so they birth while at the fair.

Hines says the pigs birth in a different building away from people, because there can be a problem with the milk production if the mama pig were to have her piglets in the arena and then moved to a different area.

You can download the Georgia National Fair App, and receive notifications throughout the day when a new birth is about the happen.