Cirque Ma’Ceo offers something for the whole family

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair brings back the circus and it takes entertaining a step further.

Cirque Ma’Ceo is an exciting act full of acrobatics, horses and much more. The show also has different horse breeds along with an international cast of artists.

Alexa Zoppe is the owners wife, and has been working in the circus for nearly six years. She says the show was created from an act known as the Bareback Act that sparked new ideas in the owners mind.

“This is a live show. It seems to be less and less of live things and live stunts. We don’t wear wires we don’t wear safety things. We every day do it,” Zoppe says.

Each year, Cirque Ma’Ceo adds new elements, horses, and excitement.

You can attend Cirque Ma’Ceo every day at 4 p.m, 6 p.m, and 8 p.m near the south gate entrance.