‘End Gerrymandering Tour’ held at the Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – ‘Common Cause Georgia’ held its “End Gerrymandering Tour,” at the Tubman Museum Tuesday.

The advocacy organization brought its statewide tour to discuss its focus on the 2020 census, district lines, and Georgia’s new voting systems.

“Our main focus at 9to5 is women and families so when we talk about resource when you talk about funding we talked about all the things that this isn’t influences those are the people who gets hit the most,” says Shanda Neal, the Georgia Chapter organizer of 9to5.

Every ten years, each state must redraw state and congressional district lines to account for population shifts. That process will happen after the 2020 census.