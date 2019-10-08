Macon-Bibb County Fire Department kicks off Fire Prevention Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County Fire Department held its annual Fire Prevention Week Ceremony on Tuesday.

Chief Brenda Thomas educated attendees on how the annual event began.

- Advertisement -

“Fire Prevention Week began after The Great Chicago Fire. Since then, Fire Departments nationwide have made it a mission to educate children on fire safety,” Thomas said.

Chief Thomas also says it’s important for residents to remember to check their smoke detectors and carbon dioxide detectors batteries monthly.

Fire Prevention Week runs from October sixth through the twelfth. The ceremony also gives the fire department a chance to work with the community.