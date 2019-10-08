Macon neighborhoods host ‘Night to Unite’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bartlett Crossing and Cherokee Heights Neighborhood Watch have partnered with Manna Ministries Inc., to bring the community together.

The three community groups held thier 2019 annual “Night to Unite” at Lizzie Chapel on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Representatives from the organizations say with crime happening in Macon, everyone in the community needs to stand against it.

The event helps families, neighbors, businesses, and others interact to discuss ways of keeping neighborhoods safe.

“We are trying to get the neighborhood back like it needs to be and we are trying to get more people to join in,” said Chairman of Cherokee Heights, Neighborhood Watch, Idonia Jackson. “ We know we have problems, but it’s getting better, once you talk about it, and know what’s going on in our community, we can solve more problems.”

Jackson also says more neighbors are encouraged to come out to future events.