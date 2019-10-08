Man killed, second injured in homicide investigation on Wren Avenue

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Wren Avenue off Anthony Road in Macon.

Bibb Chief Deputy Coroner, Lonnie Miley, confirms someone shot and killed 25-year-old Lewis Frazier III around 8:30 Tuesday night. Miley says Frazier was shot in the head.

- Advertisement -

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also reports 23-year-old Malik Young, was transported to Medical Center Navicent Health with multiple gunshot wounds. Young is listed in critical condition.

This is now Macon’s 19th homicide for the year.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.