Miniature horse, pony demo hits big at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There are events for pigs, goats, horses and cows. But have you ever been to a miniature horse and pony demonstration?

The Georgia National Fair kicked off its mini horse and Shetland pony demonstration which showcases the skills and abilities these mini animals.

18-year old Peaches, one of the showcased ponies, weighs 400 pounds and lives in Fort Valley.

Peaches, like most Shetland ponies and miniature horses, has been competing for years.

Laura Johnson, with Minis and More, works at a mini horse sanitary in Cochran.

“The mini horses and Shetland ponies are used for shows, events and birthday parties,” Johnson said. “A lot of miniature horses are used as therapy animals and taken to nursing homes to interact with patients.”

Throughout the day, over 20 different horses were showcased at the covered horse arena.

Johnson says the mini horses and ponies can do everything a regular sized horse can do.