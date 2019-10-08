Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores October 1-4

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 1 and Friday, October 4. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Mr. E’s Cool Treats & Fun Eats
105 HWY 17 WRENS, GA 30833
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019
Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019
Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Try Me Takeout
2679 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Fellowship Home at Meriwether
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Bibb County:
Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 62
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Westside High School (FS)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Williams Elementary School (FS)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Rodeway Inn (FS)
2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Trinity Services Group, Inc. (Bibb LEC) (FS)
668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019
Chick-fil-A
1569 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice LLC
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice LLC – Mobile
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019
Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019
Mount de Sales Academy (FS)
851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019
Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019
Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019
Vineville Academy
1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Bruce Elementary
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Crawford County:
Crawford County Head Start (F)S
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Crawford County Middle School (FS)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Roberta Heathcare Center
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Camp Martha Johnston (FS)
1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection date: 10-03-2019
Champion’s House
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Dodge County:
Swine & Dine
6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019
Dodge State Prison Staff Dining
2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Houston County:
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Commissary (FS)
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Mobile
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
The Shaved Ice Place (Mobile)
2089 US HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Jasper County:
Jasper County Primary School
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019
Laurens County:
Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (FS)
338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Macon County:
Macon County Head Start
409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Macon County Elementary School
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Monroe County:
Minori’s Italian Ristorante
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Taylor County:
Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (FS)
25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
China Wok
18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Silver Dollar Raceway (Concession Stand)
42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019
Upson County:
McIntosh Trail Head Start
76 ATWATER PLACE THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019