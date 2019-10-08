Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores October 1-4

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 1 and Friday, October 4. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Mr. E’s Cool Treats & Fun Eats
105 HWY 17 WRENS, GA 30833
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs
2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Bollywood Tacos
107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Chick-fil-A
1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Try Me Takeout
2679 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Fellowship Home at Meriwether
10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

 

Bibb County:

Krystal
1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 62
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Westside High School (FS)
2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Williams Elementary School (FS)
325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Rodeway Inn (FS)
2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Trinity Services Group, Inc. (Bibb LEC) (FS)
668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Chick-fil-A
1569 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice LLC
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice LLC – Mobile
1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Mount de Sales Academy (FS)
851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Vineville Academy
1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Bruce Elementary
3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Houston Seafood
3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

 

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (F)S
1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Crawford County Middle School (FS)
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Roberta Heathcare Center
459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Camp Martha Johnston (FS)
1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection date: 10-03-2019

Champion’s House
277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

 

Dodge County:

Swine & Dine
6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Dodge State Prison Staff Dining
2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

 

Houston County:

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Commissary (FS)
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Mobile
2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

The Shaved Ice Place (Mobile)
2089 US HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Atlanta Bread Company
2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

 

Jasper County:

Jasper County Primary School
495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

 

Laurens County:

Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (FS)
338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

 

Macon County:

Macon County Head Start
409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Macon County Elementary School
400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

 

Monroe County:

Minori’s Italian Ristorante
22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

 

Taylor County:

Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (FS)
25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

China Wok
18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Silver Dollar Raceway (Concession Stand)
42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

 

Upson County:

McIntosh Trail Head Start
76 ATWATER PLACE THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

You Might Also Like