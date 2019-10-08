Restaurant Report Card: Health inspection scores October 1-4

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 1 and Friday, October 4. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Mr. E’s Cool Treats & Fun Eats

105 HWY 17 WRENS, GA 30833

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Jersey Mike’s Subs

2789 N COLUMBIA ST STE F MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Bollywood Tacos

107 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Chick-fil-A

1730 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Try Me Takeout

2679 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Fellowship Home at Meriwether

10 MERIWETHER PLACE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Bibb County:

Krystal

1140 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Westside High School (FS)

2851 HEATH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Williams Elementary School (FS)

325 PURSLEY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Rodeway Inn (FS)

2566 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Subway

1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Trinity Services Group, Inc. (Bibb LEC) (FS)

668 OGLETHORPE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Chick-fil-A

1569 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice LLC

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice LLC – Mobile

1865 TUCKER RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Z Beans Coffee

350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-03-2019

Mount de Sales Academy (FS)

851 ORANGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Texas Roadhouse

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Comfort Inn & Suites (FS)

3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Your Pie

536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Vineville Academy

1270 BIRCH ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Bruce Elementary

3660 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program

2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Houston Seafood

3011 HOUSTON AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More

2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Crawford County:

Crawford County Head Start (F)S

1011 N HIGHWAY 341 ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Crawford County Middle School (FS)

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Roberta Heathcare Center

459 LOWE RD ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Camp Martha Johnston (FS)

1500 GIRL SCOUT RD LIZELLA, GA 31052

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection date: 10-03-2019

Champion’s House

277 N DUGGER ST ROBERTA, GA 31078

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Dodge County:

Swine & Dine

6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Dodge State Prison Staff Dining

2971 OLD BETHEL RD CHESTER, GA 31012

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Houston County:

Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Commissary (FS)

2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Scott Boys Smokin BBQ – Mobile

2050 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

The Shaved Ice Place (Mobile)

2089 US HWY 41 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Atlanta Bread Company

2624 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Jasper County:

Jasper County Primary School

495 HWY 212 NW MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019

Laurens County:

Laurens County 6th Grade Academy (FS)

338 WEST LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Macon County:

Macon County Head Start

409 S STREET ST MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31007

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Macon County Elementary School

400 HWY. 128 BYPASS OGLETHORPE, GA 31068

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Monroe County:

Minori’s Italian Ristorante

22 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Taylor County:

Taylor County Senior Citizens Center (FS)

25 W WILLIAM WAINWRIGHT ST REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

China Wok

18 W MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Silver Dollar Raceway (Concession Stand)

42 RACEWAY DR REYNOLDS, GA 31076

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2019

Upson County:

McIntosh Trail Head Start

76 ATWATER PLACE THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-04-2019

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2019