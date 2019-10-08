Shopping offered at Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair offers various activities for kids, parents, grandparents, and all those in between. And of those activities – shopping.

Georgia National Fair has a shopping arena on the fairgrounds.

Keith Lindsey, owner of Deep River Outfitters, says his self-branded company sells shirts and hats. The company started ten years ago and has been vending at the fair for four years.

“Shopping local impacts the community, it’s always good to shop local”, Lindsey said.

The doors to the McGill Marketplace open at noon during the week and 10 a.m. on the weekends.