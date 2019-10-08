Sutherland Arena hosts horse shows during the Georgia National Fair

The JJ Horse Celebration is at the Sutherland Arena at the Fairgrounds, and it shows those horses and many others.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’ve been to the Georgia National Fair, you may have seen mini horses perform, but have you seen Gypsy Vanners?

Gypsy Vanners are small, muscular and powerful horses that are gentle and cooperative.

The judges look at the mane and tail hair to make sure it looks feathered, along with how the horse acts while walking with its owner.

One of the horses competing is named Eevee. She’s a beautiful Gypsy Vanner horse, and has only been competing for a couple years. This is her third show.

Julie Johnson is Eevees owner, and she says it’s always fun to come out to events like this.

“It shows more about this breed and not a lot of people know about them. They’ve only been here since the late 90s. In the United States. They are originally from Ireland. Just to experience the breed. Just a fun family atmosphere,” says Johnson.

The next JJ Horse Celebration is Wednesday at 8 a.m.