Warner Robins remembers former Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A funeral was held for former Warner Robins Councilwoman, Carolyn Robbins, at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Family, Friends, and City Officials remembered Robbins Tuesday, as a dedicated public servant.

“She always wanted to do things for other people and I’m sorry for my friend, because she lost her daddy 3 weeks ago, and now she’s having to lay her mom to rest. But I’m just so glad that they’re going to be together, because they’re together now and there’s no more pain, there is no more suffering but this woman was exceptional she’s going to be missed by the community,” says family friend Regina Ray.

Robbins had a 29-year career with the city, and served under four mayors.

She was laid to rest next to her husband at Parkway Memorial Gardens.