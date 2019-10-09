3 arrested on multiple charges in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men are in jail after being caught in a vehicle containing drugs last week.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling near Goodall Mill Road and Sardis Church Road on Friday, October 4 when they were flagged down about a suspicious Mitsubishi Lancer in the Goodall Woods Subdivision.

Deputies say when they found the Lancer, they saw a man dumping trash in the woods before returning to the car and acting as if he was hiding something in the car.

38-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon, 32-year-old Wesley Graham and 31-year-old Sonny Ray Bennett were all detained and deputies began searching the vehicle.

Deputies say they found a box full of needles and drug baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin.

Mixon was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule I controlled substance.

Graham was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with possession of methamphetamine. He also had a warrant for probation violation.

Bennett was taken to the Bibb County Jail on a hold for a warrant from Warner Robins Police. He’s been transferred to Warner Robins.