Bibb County Sheriff’s Office celebrates ‘Night to Unite’

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual ‘Night to Unite’ news conference at the Tubman Museum Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office started ‘Night to Unite’ last year as a way to reach out and engage with communities.

Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, Judy Gordon, encourages more residents to unite against crime by spending the day with law enforcement, first responders, and government officials.

“This is an effort for not just everyone who is involved with it today but for everyone in the community in different neighborhoods,” Gordon said.

Neighborhood watch groups and neighborhoods in Bibb County celebrated ‘Night to Unite’ with a variety of outdoor/indoor activities including,

Crime Prevention Programs

Block Parties

Cookouts

Neighborhood Clean-Ups

Decorated Umbrella Art

Story Time

Distribution of Various Supplies

Visits from Law Enforcement, County Officials and Fire Department Personnel

Gordon says residents and community leaders should always do thier part in helping keep the community safe.

“Deputies are not able to be everywhere all the time, so it’s our responsibility as a community to report any crime that you see,” Gordon said.

More than 30 neighborhoods celebrated ‘Night to Unite’.