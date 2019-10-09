Bibb deputies: Man charged with possession after running stop sign

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man was arrested and charged with cocaine possession after deputies say he ran a stop sign last week.

It happened Friday, October 4 around 5 p.m. at Daffodil Street and Lilly Street.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say when they pulled over 48-year-old Brent Lamar Kelly, he admitted to having drugs in his vehicle.

Deputies say they found two bags of powder cocaine and nine pieces of crack cocaine.

Kelly was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He’s being held without bond.