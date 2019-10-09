BS Report: October 8th

There are many colloquialisms in every sport. We use them, sometimes too much. But one that is so obvious, especially in the month of October, is “Baseball is a game of inches.”

Boy, isn’t it? It’s like that for every game, but for the ones that are do-or-die in the postseason ring it true even more. One little play here or there and a game can turn on a dime.

Ask Freddie Freeman. He said Monday after the Braves’ game four loss in St. Louis that if he were only 6 feet 7 inches, he would have caught the ball hit by Yadier Molina that tied the game in the eighth inning.

The ball missed his glove by an inch, maybe two. If Freeman had stopped the ball, he would have gotten Molina at first base for the third out of the inning. And chances are the Braves would be preparing for the first game of the National League Championship Series already.

This has been a great series, like two heavyweight fighters exchanging blows. Wednesday, we’ll see who survives and can make it to the next round. Both teams have showed why they are still playing, and it’ll be a shame for either team’s season to be over.

Sure, you could say the Braves squandered their chance to have this series over. They did it in game one last Thursday and again in game four Monday. They had the one-run lead and loaded the bases two innings in a row and came up with nothing. They then had Ronald Acuna on second base and failed to get him in. Acuna had four hits Monday and didn’t score once.

The trio in the middle of the order – Freeman, Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis – is hitting a combined .146 with 22 men left on base. That’s awful. Freeman is obviously hurt. He just doesn’t look right. His bat is slow through the zone with his elbow barking at him.

It’s been great to see Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall get the big hits, but the Braves must have one of their big three produce to win game five. Home runs have been a key ingredient to this series, and it wouldn’t be bad to see some umbrellas out in case the “Bringer of Rain” does his thing. Donaldson seems itching every time up to hit one out.

The Braves will again face Cardinals’ ace Jack Flaherty, whom they beat last Friday in game two. This will not be easy, and we can’t expect this Atlanta team to win another shutout.

Mike Foltynewicz was so good last Friday, and he’ll be asked to give a repeat performance. The Braves simply have no choice but to expect and demand that Foltynewicz does it again.

The Braves have won the two games they’ve had the best pitching performance and clutch hits. It’s really that simple. That’s the same formula they must employ Wednesday.

It’s been eighteen years since the Braves won a postseason series. It seems like a lifetime, even for those of us who saw them do it every year in the 1990s.

Let’s hope there is no weird, funky play that costs the Braves in the deciding game. Let’s hope the balls fall their way. This is a really good team playing another really good team, and sometimes you have to hope the inches are on your side, especially when your season is on the line.