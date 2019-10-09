The Butterfly Kingdom is a new experience at the GNF

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- When you think of the fair, you probably think of rides and food. But it can be a place to learn something new too.

The Butterfly Kingdom offers people a chance to go inside the exhibit and interact with over 200 butterflies.

Ruben Acosta is the owner of Butterfly Encounters.

He says he spends time catching butterflies in the morning for the exhibit, breeds them and brings them to the fair.

The Butterfly Kingdom has 6 different species off butterfly’s including the Monarch butterfly and painted lady.

While in the exhibit, you learn about the life cycle from the egg to an adult, and how to fix a broken butterfly wing.

Feeding sticks are provided when you walk in so you can feed the butterflies.

“A lot of people are scared of butterflies but they don’t have teeth, they just have a long tongue that drinks nectar,” Acosta said.

And the best part, the exhibit is free.