Dry and warm weather to continue

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – It is going to be a little bit on the warm side for the Georgia National Fair in Perry, but we stay dry until the weekend.

TODAY.

Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80’s across the area with a few communities reaching the low 90’s. The average high temperature this time of year is 79° while the average low temperature is 55°. We will stay dry this afternoon as a surface high pressure system in the New England region works its way slowly to the south producing a wedge setup in Middle Georgia. An upper level ridging pattern will keep us on the warm side this afternoon. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

We stay dry and mild for the rest of the work week with high temperatures forecast to reach the middle and upper 80’s.

WEEKEND.

Changes are in the forecast for this weekend as a cold front will move through our area on Saturday and into Sunday. This front will bring isolated showers and a noticeable temperature difference in the overnight hours. Morning lows will be in the low to middle 50’s on Sunday and Monday morning. Afternoon highs will continue to be in the middle 80’s.

