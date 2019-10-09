Georgia Justice Project to host Criminal Justice Resource Fair

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Justice Project is set to host its Criminal Justice Resource Fair.

The project will provide information on expungement, and how to understand criminal records.

- Advertisement -

The Bibb County District Attorney’s office will also be there to accept restriction applications, and offer help with record restriction and expungement, and more.

District Attorney David Cooke says, criminal records create lifelong barriers to employment, housing, higher education, and other opportunities regardless of the individual’s rehabilitation and how much time has passed.

“Helping Bibb County residents with expungement information, benefits communities by increasing public safety, helping employers fill open positions, in Georgia’s tight labor market and strengthening the economy,” Cooke said.

Event Information:

The Criminal Justice Resource Fair will take place on Wednesday at 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm at the Tubman Museum, and Saturday at The Buck Melton Center from 10 am to 1 pm.