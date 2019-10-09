Macon man draws gun on deputies, gets arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man who attempted to flee and later pulled a gun on them.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:26 a.m. on October 4. Deputies responded to the 600 block of Poplar Street about a suspicious person.

Authorities say when deputies arrived, they found a man in a red Humvee. When the man saw the deputies, he tried to flee on foot as they approached him.

After a short foot chase, deputies managed to detain the suspect.

Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Matthew Dixon III, of Macon. While being taken into custody, Dixon pulled a gun on the deputies.

The charges

Deputies took Dixon to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Entering Auto Willful Obstruction of a Peace Officer Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon



Authorities set his bond at $11,750.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.