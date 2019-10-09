GRAY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) -Drugs and money are now off the streets after a bust in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Facebook page, authorities seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine and $7,000 on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

32-year-old Carlos Roberts, and 29 year-old Adarrion Howard are charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Roberts has prior felony convictions, and was already on probation for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.

Both men are in the Jones County Jail, being held without bond.

Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, the Gray Police Department, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force all assisted with the arrest.