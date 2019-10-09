Shop local in the Georgia Grown Building at the fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- In the Georgia Grown building, the baby barn takes up one side, but on the other side is a section dedicated to locally produced goods.

Fair-goers have the chance to shop with local vendors for food, goods, recipes and more right from the community.

There are interactive games, and opportunities to tour Georgie’s Farm.

Georgie’s Farm introduces young farmers to the Georgia Grown logo, and teaches them about where their food comes from.

Misty Friedman is the Farm to School Coordinator for the Georgia Department of Agriculture. She says the Georgia Grown building lets you meet Georgia grown members and try products from Georgia.

“You can come sit on a tractor, walk on a livestock scale and even milk a cow,” Friedman says.

One of the local vendors in the building is Valerie Oliver.

She and her husband own Oliver Farm, which produces seed and nut oils used for cooking.

“You can learn so much about what is going on in the state, I completely support shopping local,” Oliver said.

Another vendor, Arrkeicha Danzie, makes all natural dog treats.

She got the idea when her dog, Chub, would eat everything.

The Georgia Grown Building opens at 9 a.m. every day and closes at 10 p.m.