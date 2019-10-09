‘Tour of Progress’ shows off Macon’s new developments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon’s annual ‘Tour of Progress’ showed community members exactly what’s coming to the city.

Vice President of Development, Erin Keller, says new businesses are coming to Macon and the tour revealed some progress that may have been overlooked.

- Advertisement -

“Our Tour of progress is our annual meeting, instead of doing a power-point to where everybody kind of just sits there and looks at pictures of statistics, we decided to show progress by walking around and seeing the progress,” said Keller.

The tour was followed by a free reception at Macon Beer Company’s new taproom featuring this year’s Partners in Progress awards.

The awards are given to individuals, businesses, and organizations that have made a positive impact in downtown Macon during the last year.