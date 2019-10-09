Train derailment in Houston County blocks roadways

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- UPDATE: The derailment is across from Perdue Farms on Georgia 247 Spur.

The Warner Robins and Houston County Utilities Department are on-site helping clean up, according to the assistant to the Warner Robins mayor, Mandy Stella.

Stella says gas lines are being shut off in the area.

Stella says the train will be down for hours and roads are being blocked off to all traffic except emergency clean up crews.

Houston County UPDATE – all lanes are still blocked from the train derailment at Georgia 247 at the Georgia 247 spur. Georgia DOT is readying a detour – we’ll share it when it’s installed. In the meantime – seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/AN5i3WrkTu — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) October 9, 2019

PREVIOUS STORY:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a derailed train at Georgia 247 has blocked all lanes.

GDOT says the train was carrying chemicals and car parts.

GDOT warns people that lanes will be blocked until further notice and to seek alternate routes.

Stick with 41NBC for more.