Community Leaders celebrate Second Street Corridor Vision Block

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders and elected officials celebrated the extension of the Second Street Corridor Vision Block, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Macon-Bibb County received a $1.5 million grant from the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) to expand the Second Street Corridor Vision Block in 2018.

- Advertisement -

The project began in January, and extended the Vision Block from Poplar Street to where the future Mid City Square would begin.

Strategic Program Administrator, David Cassell, says when Macon-Bibb County officials submitted the application for the Second Street Corridor Vision Block Project, ‘State Road and Tollway Authority’ were pleased to partner with the county.

“We’re thrilled to invest in projects like this that improve economic development and improve mobility for all users of the roadway,” Cassell said. “It’s a perfect example of a project that helps drive economic development and improved it in the downtown Macon area.”

Related Article: Tiny homes give the homeless with disabilities a place to live

Cassell also says, Macon-Bibb was one of 22 local and state governments, and Community Improvement Districts, to receive more than $22 million for transportation infrastructure projects.