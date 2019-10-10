Dog of the week: Jewel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jewel is a Bulldog mix around 7-years-old. She is the perfect pet for a home without any other dogs.
Jewel is great with people of all ages and needs of a forever home.
To adopt Jewel
You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue.
- Where: All About Animals Rescue
- 101 Riverside Drive in Macon
- Fee: $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter
- includes the dog getting fixed
- all shots
- heart-worm medication
To learn more about the rescue or to see pictures of some the animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/