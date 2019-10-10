Expect lane closures on Golden Isles Parkway through October

CHAUNCEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One lane of a six-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 341/Golden Isles Parkway in Dodge County will be closed on most days until the end of October.

A news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation says contractors will begin work Friday, October 11 on an $814,000 project that features asphalt patching, surface treatment (rock seal), micro paving riding layer and striping on the major four-lane highway.

The repairs will be made between Ralph Kelly Road and the Wheeler County line.

Only one lane will close at a time during daily work hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and work may also occur on weekends.