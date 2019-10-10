Isolated showers to return this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front is going to move through our area on Saturday before stalling out and providing increased rain chances this weekend and through early next week.

TODAY.

High pressure continues to build in from the New England region and that will keep us dry this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the middle and upper 80’s across the area under a mostly sunny sky before falling into the middle 50’s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way for your Friday afternoon and evening. There will be no issues with the weather for Friday night football games!

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

A cold front associated with a low pressure center moving into the Great Lakes region on Saturday will bring us the chance for isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder on both Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, this front will stall out across our area providing isolated to scattered rain chances through the middle of next week. Rain totals are not expected to make a big dent in our ongoing drought.

