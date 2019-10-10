Jones County Health Department opens Veterans Room

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Jones County Health Department has opened its new Health Department’s Veterans Room.

Health department officials announced the new Veterans Room in a news conference on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Veterans’ Room provides a space where veterans can receive telemedicine services.

Veterans will be able to use the telemedicine services by scheduling appointments through the VA Medical Center in Dublin

County Health Department Nurse Manager Sherry Bryant says local veterans deserve high-quality care, no matter their circumstances.

“Veterans within our community may face barriers to receiving healthcare; they may have transportation needs or may not have a reliable connection to communication services,” Bryant said. “At the Veterans’ Room, they can receive care from VA staff without having to travel outside of the county.”

Telemedicine appointments will be available every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The service room was made possible with the partnership between the health department and the Carl Vinson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Dublin.