MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia non-profit organization that provides underprivileged kids with gifts is gearing up for the Christmas season.

The non-profit’s website says Kids Yule Love is an organization whose mission is to provide toys, gifts, bibles and a message of hope to the less fortunate children in Middle Georgia.

Public Relations Director Chris Allen says that the tradition helps families during the holiday season. This is something his family started roughly 30 years ago.

Those who feel they would benefit from the program can attend the next sign-up event.

Event information

Sign-up event for Bibb, Twiggs, Jones, and Wilkinson County residents Saturday, October 19, at North Macon Park from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Sign-up event for Houston County residents Saturday, October 26, at 110 B Armed Forces Blvd in Warner Robins from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



For more information or questions, you can go to www.kidsyulelove.com or call them at 478.741.3032