Middle Georgia cities brace for drought conditions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Drought conditions are pushing Forsyth’s city council and utility company to respond.

They’re asking residents to conserve water by reducing outdoor watering and outdoor irrigation.

They say the drought conditions have impacted water levels at the city reservoir.

In Houston County, Perry is asking residents and businesses to join their voluntary water restriction program.

City leaders want outdoor water use limited to between 4 in the afternoon and 10 in the morning.

Perry’s precautions are considered action steps for pre-drought water levels.

The U.S. Drought Monitor report says the severe and extreme drought conditions are spreading into more parts of the South.

Nearly 56-million people in 16 states are living in drought conditions.

Farmers across the South are concerned about the long-term forecasts and the dry conditions’ impact on crops.