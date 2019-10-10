Ride an exotic animal at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- It’s not every day that you get to meet an exotic animal.

At the Georgia National Fair, you have a chance to not only meet a camel but ride him too.

Now, this isn’t just any camel. Bubba is a superstar and his handler, Travis Taylor, says he’s been in movies, commercials, and even magazines.

Bubba is 26 years old, and Taylor has been working with Bubba for 13 years.

“This is something you don’t get to experience every day. It’s a once in a lifetime chance to be around a camel,” Taylor said.

Bubba was born in South Carolina and is one of the first riding camels at Eudora Farms.

“Bubba, in our eyes, is one of our biggest stars,” Taylor said.

You can take a ride on Bubba for seven dollars.