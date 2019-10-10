Staying warm ahead of some rain chances this weekend

It has been a great weather week for the Georgia National Fair in Perry! Sunshine will continue for Friday in Middle Georgia. Highs have been in the mid and upper 80’s for much of the week, which will continue into the weekend.



We are currently tracking a strong cold front pushing in from the middle of the country. This is bringing winter like conditions to the central plains and strong storms to the midsouth in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

For us,the front will be stalling just to our north, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to our northern counties, possibly, through the weekend. Rain chances are slim for the weekend, but by the start of next week, will begin to increase.



Next week will be considerably more rainy. The cold front draped over the area will see very little movement. This means the low 80’s will hang around through the start of the week under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

We will also see our first significant rainfall in the area in over a month! We definitely need it after the release of the drought monitor today, showing parts of Middle Georgia in extreme drought.

At least I will finally get to wear my rain boots! I am only kind of kidding, but after the front pushes through on Wednesday we will finally get some real hoodie weather with highs topping out in the mid 70’s!