‘West Coast Open Mic Jam Session’ comes to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon native, who is bringing the West Coast to Macon through his ‘Coollab Project,’ is set to come to the Douglass Theatre Thursday.

Founder Vinson Muhammad, along with Torchlight Academy, will host the first West Coast Open Mic Jam Session, called The Coollab Project.

The event brings Macon artists together for collaborations to showcase music, poetry, jam sessions, and more.

Muhammad says he founded the project when he moved to Southern California in 2016 and experienced the rich potential for cultural exchange with different ethnicities and created ‘The Coollab’ as a platform for unity and diversity.

“I’ve traveled all over the world, and to hear people sample patterns and styles of Otis Redding’s music says a lot,” Muhammad said. “We have many artists in Macon who are bringing innovation to his music.”

Muhammad says it’s not too late for artists to register for the Coollab Project.

Event Information: