Bibb County Deputies arrest Teen accused of stealing, selling drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon teen was arrested, accused of stealing while working for UPS.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the UPS on South Street Thursday, regarding an employee stealing packages.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived, they were told 19-year-old Austin Wade Edwards, had been opening packages and taking the contents. It was determined that Edwards had opened eleven packages shipped from the VA Administration, containing Hydrocodone, and sold the contents.

Edwards was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Theft by Taking and Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. He is being held without bond at this time.