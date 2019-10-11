Burglary suspect arrested in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Macon man for burglary after he was found in a house.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Anthony Terrace Thursday, in regards to a person in a house without permission. While in route, deputies were informed that one of the homeowner’s family members was following the suspect down Pio Nono Avenue.

Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody in the parking lot of Captain D’s on Pio Nono Avenue. The suspect is identified as 40-year-old Samuel Oliver Spivey.

Spivey was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Burglary. He is being held without bond at this time.