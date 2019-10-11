Community leaders to celebrate the tribute to the Million Man March

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders and residents will celebrate the 24th Anniversary of The Million Man March.

On October 16th, 1995, More than 1.5 million African American men gathered in Washington D.C., led by civil rights activist and Minister Louis Farrakhan, to focus on the biggest challenges and solutions faced in African American communities around the nation.

“It is giving a whole new Revolution to activism in America, all of the types of activism that you see even the me-too movement is energy that from Million Man March,” Event Organizer George Muhammad said.

Event Information:

The Middle Georgia community is invited to the event.

Organizers will be highlighting the significance of the historic event.

The tribute to the Million Man March will take place at the Frank Johnson Recreation Center this Saturday, from 3pm to 6pm.