Dry today, but showers return this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A weak cold front will move through Middle Georgia tomorrow, but rain chances do not move into until the end of the weekend.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

We will stay sunny this afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 80’s. Later this evening a few high clouds will begin to move in from the west as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50’s overnight.

THIS WEEKEND.

The cold front will move into our area on Saturday before stalling out and setting up a boundary that will set the stage for waves of rain late this weekend and into early next week. Under a partly sunny sky on Saturday, temperatures will top out in the middle 80’s before falling into the lower 60’s overnight. On Sunday, light and isolated showers are expected across the area. Rain chances are only running at 20%.

NEXT WEEK.

The stalled out front will allow for showers and a few storms to continue through the middle of the week. Our best chance for rain right now will be on Tuesday. Another cold front will move through on Wednesday and cooler weather is expected to set in starting on Thursday!

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)