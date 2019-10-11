Girls take over at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The common saying is, “girls can do anything boys can do.”

At the Georgia National Fair, 41NBC spoke with some of the girls who have competing livestock. These girls are proving they can do anything a boy can do.

Meghan Langley, Clarissa Walker, Shanna Wilkerson, Raina Weathersbee and Loreen Herdon, are just a few of the girls who brought livestock to compete.

Clarissa Walker has been competing for more than four years.

Walker is 14 years old, and says girls should know they can do whatever they want to do.

“They don’t just need to stay in one place, they can do agriculture and anything they want,” Walker said.

Lorren Herdon is 17-years-old and owns a pig. She has been showing pigs since she was four.

“It just gets you so involved in the livestock industry. It’s just an awesome opportunity for everybody. Nobody really knows how much people work to get their pigs to look like they are,” Herdon said.

There are competitions throughout the weekend at the fair where you can see these girls compete:

Saturday, October 12

8:00 am ……………………………. Jr. Market Hog Show …… New South Arena

8:00 am ……………………………. Llama Show (Performance) ………. Practice Ring #2

8:30 am ……………………………. Rabbit & Cavy Show ………… Multipurpose Bldg

8:30 am ……………………………. Livestock Judging Contest ……….. Sutherland Arena.

9:00 am & 5:00 pm …………… Draft Horse Show ………..Covered Horse Arena

10:00 am ………………………….. Jr. Dairy Showmanship ………… Foster Rhodes Arena

1:00 pm ………………………….Jr Invitational Market Heifer Show …….. Sutherland Arena

Following Market Heifer ……. Jr Invitational Steer Show …………… Sutherland Arena

2:00 pm ………………… Open/Jr Dairy Shows (classes 10-24) ……… Foster Rhodes Arena

Sunday, October 13

8:00 am ……………………………. Ga. Grown Hog Show …………….. New South Arena

9:00 am ……………………………. Llama Show (Halter) ………….. Practice Ring #2

9:00 am ……………………………. Jr. Invitational Heifer Show ………. Sutherland Arena