Iran says explosion sets oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port city of Jiddah, Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA reported on Friday.

An explosion in the tanker belonging to National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jiddah, according to ISNA. The explosion has caused heavy damage and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

NBC News is attempting to independently verify the report.