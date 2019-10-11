New voting machines at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia State Legislature approved a new voting system to replace the old election equipment, and you have a chance to try it out.

At the fair this year, in the Georgia Grown Building, there is a booth set up where people can test out the new machines, and make their own opinions on how simple it is.

First, you check in and receive a smart card that inserts into the machine.

Then you make your selections, print out the paper, and insert it into the scanner to be counted.

Seems easy, right? “Extremely easy. A lot easier than it has been. More people can learn how to use them. Try it out, it’s really easy… really really easy. No confusion,” says fairgoer Rhonda Stone.

The Ballot Marking Devices balances the need for security and accessibility during voting.

The Georgia Voting System says the new machines do not connect to the internet like the old machines, which limits cyber-security risks.

The new system costs around $90 million.

If you want to try out the new system, head to the fairgrounds in the Georgia Grown Building.

The new voting machines will be used statewide in March, 2020.