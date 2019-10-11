Tattnall, Stratford to square off at Jack Baynes Field

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tattnall Trojans square off against the Stratford Eagles in week eight of the End Zone’s Game of the Week .

It’s the 53rd matchup between the two teams, with Tattnall leading the series 29-23.

- Advertisement -

The Trojans have won three of the last four meetings, including a 21-19 win last season. The last four meetings have been close games, with the Trojans outscoring Stratford 68-52.

Tattnall’s riding a two-game winning streak. More importantly, it’s 2-0 in region 7A, Division A.

The Eagles come in having lost two straight and four of their last five. Their last win came on Sept. 13 against Washington-Wilkes.

They’ve lost three of four against the Trojans, and haven’t beaten them since 2017.

Here are both coaches on the game.

THE COACHES

“You feel a little bit different going through practice during the week because you know who you’re playing,” Tattnall head football coach Chance Jones said. “Even if you try to keep it from the guys, and call them by their number, opponent number 5, they still know. They still know who they’re playing, and who’s coming to town.”

“You have to play good. I mean, they’re a good team,”Stratford head football coach Mark Farriba said. “You have to play good. You can’t go out there and not be at your best, and expect to win.”