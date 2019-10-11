A warm mostly dry weekend ahead before much needed rain next week

It has been a great week here in Middle Georgia for the fair to be in town in Perry, but all good things must come to an end. That means the fair and dry weather. Not all is bad though because we are seeing some areas of extreme drought, so we definitely need the rain.

A cold front is trying to push into the area through the weekend, but it will stall just to the north of Middle Georgia. This means we will see an increase in clouds and potentially rain chances through the end of the weekend.



By next week, we will see a big increase in our rain chances! Once again, this is great news for Middle Georgia considering that we are in a drought across the entire state. We hang out with heavy rain through Wednesday night, when a cold front finally pushes the stalled front out of the area.

Not only will this next cold front dry us out, but it will also bring a blast of fall to the southeast. Highs by the end of next week will top out only in the middle 70’s (which is close to normal for this time of year).



Although we might not see the rain totals that we need to in order to bust the drought, picking up a quick 2.5″ of rain over the next 7 days will be a good step towards helping with areas of extreme and severe drought.